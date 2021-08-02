Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition protests over Pegasus snooping row and farm laws, to reconvene at 11 AM on Tuesday.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 16:06 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
