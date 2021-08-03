SC grants 6 months to inquiry panel to file report on encounter killings of accused in gang rape, murder of veterinarian in Hyderabad.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:15 IST
- Country:
- India
SC grants 6 months to inquiry panel to file report on encounter killings of accused in gang rape, murder of veterinarian in Hyderabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hyderabad
Advertisement