Eighteen districts from 6 states, including Kerala, Maha, Manipur, reporting increasing trend in daily new Covid cases in last 4 weeks: Govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 16:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Eighteen districts from 6 states, including Kerala, Maha, Manipur, reporting increasing trend in daily new Covid cases in last 4 weeks: Govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maha: Heavy rains in Thane, Palghar; boy drowns, vehicles damaged in wall collapse
Maha: Warkaris carrying 'padukas' of Sant Dnyaneshwar leave for Pandharpur
SC reject Maha plea against order quashing directive capping treatment cost of non-Covid patients
MSIL ties up with Bank of Maharashtra to offer inventory financing to dealer partners
Maha: Heavy rains cause landslide in Raigad; no casualty