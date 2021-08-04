Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expands his cabinet, 29 Ministers sworn-in by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expands his cabinet, 29 Ministers sworn-in by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thaawarchand Gehlot
- Karnataka
- Basavaraj Bommai
Advertisement