West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi on flood situation in state, urges him to draft plan for upgrading dams.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-08-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 17:38 IST
