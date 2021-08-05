Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (53kg) enters quarterfinals of Olympics, beating Sweden's Sofia Mattsson.
PTI | Chiba | Updated: 05-08-2021 07:59 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 07:59 IST
