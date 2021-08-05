Historic! A day that will be etched in memory of every Indian: PM Narendra Modi on Indian hockey team's bronze win in Olympics.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 09:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Historic! A day that will be etched in memory of every Indian: PM Narendra Modi on Indian hockey team's bronze win in Olympics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Narendra
- Indian
- Olympics
Advertisement