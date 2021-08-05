I am not going into facts of each case, some people claim phones intercepted.There is Telegraph Act for complaints:CJI on Pegasus.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 11:46 IST
- Country:
- India
I am not going into facts of each case, some people claim phones intercepted.There is Telegraph Act for complaints:CJI on Pegasus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telegraph Act
- Pegasus
Advertisement