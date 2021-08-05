PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh through video-conferencing.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-08-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 13:27 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh through video-conferencing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- PM Modi
- Anna
- Pradhan Mantri Garib
- Yojana
Advertisement