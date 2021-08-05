Parliament approves bill to set up commission for air quality management in NCR and Adjoining Areas with its passage in Rajya Sabha .
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 15:22 IST
