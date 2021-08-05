Incidents of violence and persecution against minority communities including attacks on places of worship continue unabated in Pakistan: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Incidents of violence and persecution against minority communities including attacks on places of worship continue unabated in Pakistan: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
Advertisement