As an outcome of 12th round of military talks, India and China agreed on disengagement in area of Gogra in eastern Ladakh: Army.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 16:46 IST
- Country:
- India
