All temporary structures, other infrastructure created by both sides dismantled and mutually verified: Army on disengagement in eastern Ladakh's Gogra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 16:51 IST
