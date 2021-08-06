Agreement ensures that Line of Actual Control in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides: Army on disengagement in Gogra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 16:57 IST
