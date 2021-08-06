Indian Army along with ITBP is committed to ensure sovereignty of the nation and maintain peace along LAC in eastern Ladakh: Army.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 17:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian Army along with ITBP is committed to ensure sovereignty of the nation and maintain peace along LAC in eastern Ladakh: Army.
