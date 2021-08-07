Fuel tankers' association says strike withdrawn as IOC puts on hold new transportation rates amid crisis at hundreds of filling stations in south Bengal.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-08-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 14:36 IST
Fuel tankers' association says strike withdrawn as IOC puts on hold new transportation rates amid crisis at hundreds of filling stations in south Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal
Advertisement