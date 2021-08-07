Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi protesting Centre's move to place Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 in Parliament.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-08-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 15:21 IST
- Country:
- India
