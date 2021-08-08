Work underway to form alliance of regional parties with Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as leader to remove BJP from power at Centre in 2024: Assam Independent MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-08-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 14:54 IST
- Country:
- India
