I condemn attack on TMC activists in Tripura which was carried out as per Union Home Minister's instructions: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-08-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 11:45 IST
