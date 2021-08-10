Taking swipe at previous dispensations, PM Modi says before 2014, people had to take rounds of govt offices for taking benefit of any scheme.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-08-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 13:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Taking swipe at previous dispensations, PM Modi says before 2014, people had to take rounds of govt offices for taking benefit of any scheme.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement