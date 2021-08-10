New Delhi advises Indian firms operating in Afghanistan to immediately withdraw Indian employees out of project sites before air travel is discontinued.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 17:28 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
