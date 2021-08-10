Indians working for Afghan or foreign companies in Afghanistan should request their employer to facilitate travel from project sites to India: Advisory.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 17:31 IST
