At least two persons were injured in an improvised bomb blast by Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), an outlawed organisation in a busy area of Shillong on Tuesday.
PTI | Shillong | Updated: 10-08-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 18:00 IST
