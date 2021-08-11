Construction of new Parliament building is expected to be completed before August 15 next year: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 12:39 IST
Construction of new Parliament building is expected to be completed before August 15 next year: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
