Congress appoints Syed Naseer Hussain and Chhaya Verma as whips in Rajya Sabha: Party statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 16:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress appoints Syed Naseer Hussain and Chhaya Verma as whips in Rajya Sabha: Party statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sabha
- Syed Naseer Hussain
- Congress
- Chhaya Verma
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11.45 am amid protest by Opposition members
Lok Sabha adjourned for second time till noon amid continuous protest by Opposition members over Pegasus snooping row and farm laws.
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for about an hour as opposition parties continue to disrupt functioning over snooping and farm laws.
Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned again, this time till 3 pm amid opposition ruckus over Pegasus snooping row.