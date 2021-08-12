SC stays Gujarat HC order granting two-week furlough to rape convict Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 11:22 IST
- Country:
- India
SC stays Gujarat HC order granting two-week furlough to rape convict Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat HC
- Asaram Bapu
- Narayan
Advertisement