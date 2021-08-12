Opposition's approach of 'my way or highway' is highly condemnable and the country also condemns such attitude: Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 14:50 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
