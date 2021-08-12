COVID-related restrictions in West Bengal extended till August 30, night curbs from 11 pm to 5 am: CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-08-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 15:40 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
