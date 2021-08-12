Politically motivated questions at CAPF recruitment exam condemnable, show how BJP is politicising central police forces: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-08-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 15:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Politically motivated questions at CAPF recruitment exam condemnable, show how BJP is politicising central police forces: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
Advertisement