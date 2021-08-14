Bombay High Court stays operation of rules 9(1) and 9(3) of Information Technology Rules, 2021 for digital media which pertain to adherence to Code of Ethics.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 18:11 IST
- Country:
- India
