Capitals of northeast states to be soon connected with railways; region getting connected with Bangladesh, Myanmar, southeast Asia: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 08:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 08:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Capitals of northeast states to be soon connected with railways; region getting connected with Bangladesh, Myanmar, southeast Asia: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asia
- Bangladesh
- Myanmar
Advertisement