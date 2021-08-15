In 75 weeks of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', 75 'Vande Bharat' trains will connect different parts of country: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 08:28 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 08:28 IST
- Country:
- India
In 75 weeks of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', 75 'Vande Bharat' trains will connect different parts of country: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vande Bharat'
- Amrit Mahotsav'
- PM Modi
Advertisement