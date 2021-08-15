I call upon all departments to launch campaign to review rules and procedures; we must remove all rules that create hindrance: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 08:43 IST
- Country:
- India
I call upon all departments to launch campaign to review rules and procedures; we must remove all rules that create hindrance: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement