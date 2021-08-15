‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum to be rolled out in govt schools from Sep 27, as tribute to Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary: Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 11:28 IST
- Country:
- India
‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum to be rolled out in govt schools from Sep 27, as tribute to Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary: Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kejriwal
- Bhagat Singh
Advertisement