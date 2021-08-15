Delhi govt schools will be imparting international level education as pact has been signed with International Baccalaureate: Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 11:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi govt schools will be imparting international level education as pact has been signed with International Baccalaureate: Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- International Baccalaureate
Advertisement