Delhi will have Sainik School and preparations on for Delhi Armed Forces Training Academy to prepare students for armed forces: Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 11:49 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
