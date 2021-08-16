Central government will also provide vaccines to Kerala and ensure creation of a Center of Excellence that caters to Telemedicine Facilities in the state: Mandaviya tweeted.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-08-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 17:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Central government will also provide vaccines to Kerala and ensure creation of a Center of Excellence that caters to Telemedicine Facilities in the state: Mandaviya tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telemedicine Facilities
- Kerala
Advertisement