Commercial ops from Kabul airport suspended, forced a pause in repatriation efforts; awaiting resumption of flights to restart process: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 19:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Commercial ops from Kabul airport suspended, forced a pause in repatriation efforts; awaiting resumption of flights to restart process: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kabul
Advertisement