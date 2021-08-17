Indian Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff to move to India immediately in view of prevailing situation in Afghan capital: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 08:58 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
