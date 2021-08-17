IAF C-17 aircraft carrying Indians lands in Gujarat's Jamnagar from Kabul in Afghanistan: Official.
PTI | Jamnagar | Updated: 17-08-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 12:02 IST
IAF C-17 aircraft carrying Indians lands in Gujarat's Jamnagar from Kabul in Afghanistan: Official.
