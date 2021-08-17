Govt not running Parliament democratically, showing its true colours due to majority in both houses: Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 17:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt not running Parliament democratically, showing its true colours due to majority in both houses: Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Govt
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- Congress
- Parliament
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australian police charge man over fake video of plot to overthrow govt
Why vaccinated people can't be allowed to travel by local trains? HC asks Maha govt
NCL Group wins AP Govt contract worth Rs 1,863 Cr
Cabinet expansion and not COVID-19 is BJP govt's priority: Siddaramaiah
Ker govt to implement 'revolving fund scheme' in tourism sector