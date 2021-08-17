Productivity of Parliament now higher than UPA time due to Opposition's cooperation: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 17:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Productivity of Parliament now higher than UPA time due to Opposition's cooperation: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- Congress
- Parliament
Advertisement