Odisha govt will sponsor Indian Hockey teams for another 10 years, announces CM Naveen Patnaik at felicitation programme of players.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-08-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 20:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Odisha govt will sponsor Indian Hockey teams for another 10 years, announces CM Naveen Patnaik at felicitation programme of players.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australian police charge man over fake video of plot to overthrow govt
Why vaccinated people can't be allowed to travel by local trains? HC asks Maha govt
NCL Group wins AP Govt contract worth Rs 1,863 Cr
Cabinet expansion and not COVID-19 is BJP govt's priority: Siddaramaiah
Ker govt to implement 'revolving fund scheme' in tourism sector