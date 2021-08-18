SC dismisses Maha govt plea against CBI probe into allegations of transfer, posting of cops for considerations by ex-minister Anil Deshmukh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 12:04 IST
- Country:
- India
SC dismisses Maha govt plea against CBI probe into allegations of transfer, posting of cops for considerations by ex-minister Anil Deshmukh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anil Deshmukh
Advertisement