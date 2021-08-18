Chief Justice N V Ramana terms ''very unfortunate'' speculative media reports on Collegium meeting regarding judges' appointment in SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 13:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Justice N V Ramana terms ''very unfortunate'' speculative media reports on Collegium meeting regarding judges' appointment in SC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ramana
Advertisement