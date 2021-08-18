SC dismisses plea of ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh seeking quashing of FIR lodged by CBI against him in corruption case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 16:40 IST
- Country:
- India
