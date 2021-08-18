India should have publicly engaged with Taliban earlier: former external affairs minister K Natwar Singh to PTI on Afghanistan situation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 18:19 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
