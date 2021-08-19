Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of Army killed in encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district: Defence spokesman.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-08-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 12:49 IST
