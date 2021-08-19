Gujarat High Court stays implementation of some sections of Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021 which bans conversion through interfaith marriages in the state.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-08-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 12:59 IST
- Country:
- India
