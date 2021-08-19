When we see state hospitality extended to those with innocents’ blood on their hands, we should call out their double-speak: Jaishankar.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 19-08-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 20:27 IST
When we see state hospitality extended to those with innocents’ blood on their hands, we should call out their double-speak: Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaishankar
Advertisement